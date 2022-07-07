Most consecutive wins as T20I captain: Which T20I captain has most consecutive wins?

Most consecutive wins as T20I captain: The Indian captain continues to remain unbeaten as a captain in T20Is.

During the first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Southampton, India beat England by 50 runs to attain a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.

In what is their 17th biggest T20I victory (by runs), it is also their seventh-biggest away from home, third-biggest against England and biggest in England.

A top-order failure affecting their chances of starting the series with a victory saw England getting bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs in a 199-run chase. Barring a 36-ball 61-run fifth-wicket partnership between Harry Brook (28) and Moeen Ali (36), the hosts lost wickets in clusters on both sides of this partnership to nullify their chances of a victory at The Rose Bowl tonight.

India, on the other hand, clicked in both the batting and bowling departments to register an all-round victory. Returning to action after recovering from COVID-19, captain Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bat first ended up as the right decision for the visitors.

“Great performance from ball one. All batters showed intent. Although the pitch was good, we played good shots and never got ahead of the game. You got to make use of those six overs in the powerplay. There is a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay,” Sharma told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Most consecutive wins as T20I captain

It is noteworthy that this victory has also powered Sharma to the top of the list of most consecutive T20I wins as captain. While Sharma had first led India half-a-decade ago, the team is yet to lose under him in the shortest format since November 2019.