Most expensive over in Test cricket: Highest run in an over in Test cricket full list

Most expensive over in Test cricket: The veteran English pacer underwent a bittersweet morning session at Edgbaston today.

During the second day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad earned an unwanted designation of leaking most runs in an over in Test cricket.

It was a bittersweet morning for Broad as he conceded as many as 35 runs in an over after picking his 550th Test wicket in the form of Mohammed Shami (16).

Not known for his batting, India captain Jasprit Bumrah was at the batting end successfully managing to hit Broad for multiple boundaries in the 84th over of the Indian innings.

Having hit a four off a top edge on the first ball of the over, Bumrah then reaped benefits of Broad bowling five wides over his head. On the next ball, another top edge witnessed Bumrah hitting a six. With this also being a no-ball, Broad had leaked 16 runs off just one legal delivery of his 18th over.

Although not with 100% conviction, Bumrah hit three more fours and a six before sneaking a run on the last delivery amid a huge round of applause from both the fans and the Indian dressing room.

Bumrah, who scored 31* (16) at a strike rate of 193.75, played a vital role in powering his team to the 400-run mark. Been reduced to 98/5 at one point in time on Day 1, India have recovered incredibly well to score 416/10 in only 84.5 overs.

Most expensive over in Test cricket

Runs Batter Bowler Batting Team Bowling Team Venue Year 35 Jasprit Bumrah Stuart Broad India England Edgbaston 2022 28 Brian Lara Robin Peterson West Indies South Africa Wanderers 2003 28 George Bailey James Anderson Australia England WACA 2013 28 Keshav Maharaj Joe Root South Africa England St George’s Park 2020 27 Shahid Afridi Harbhajan Singh Pakistan India Gaddafi Stadium 2006

Test cricket is going bonkers .. Now @Jaspritbumrah93 strikes someone with 550 Test wickets for 35 in an over .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 2, 2022

Broad, who had conceded 36 runs in an over in a T20I while he had just started at the highest level, has now conceded 35 runs in an over in a Test after half-a-decade.