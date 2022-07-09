Most maiden overs in T20 international: T20I most maiden overs by which bowler full list

Most maiden overs in T20 international: An Indian fast bowler holds the record of bowling the highest number of maiden overs in T20Is.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah extended his lead of bowling the maximum number of maiden overs in T20Is during the recently concluded second T20I against England in Birmingham.

Opening the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah picked economical bowling figures of 3-1-10-2 dismissing Liam Livingstone (15) and Sam Curran (2) in the process.

Bumrah, who conceded eight runs in his first over, was asked to change ends by captain Rohit Sharma before bowling his second over. Having done the same, all Bumrah needed to pick Livingstone’s wicket was a lone delivery.

Facing Bumrah for the first time at the highest level, rookie England batter Harry Brook (8) didn’t care about breaking the shackles to avoid a maiden over. With Brook playing the next five Bumrah deliveries without scoring, it ended up giving a maiden over to the right-arm bowler.

In what was Bumrah’s ninth maiden over in a T20I, he has strengthened his position at the top of the list. Kumar (5) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (4) also belong to this list among active Indian cricketers.

Kumar, who dismissed England opening batter Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings, managed to not leak a run on the remaining five deliveries to start with a maiden over. Readers must note that it is rare that a couple of bowlers bowl maiden overs in one T20I.

For the unversed, a maiden over is defined as an over in which a bowler doesn’t conceded any run.

Most maiden overs in T20 international