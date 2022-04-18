Most matches for KKR: Most IPL matches for Kolkata Knight Riders full list

Most matches for KKR: Sunil Narine will play his 105th game for KKR against Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the most followed franchises in the Indian Premier League. The two-time IPL champions won their last title in 2014, and they are still searching for their third title. Shahrukh Khan is one of the owners of the team, and he requires no introduction.

From day one of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders’ made their mark in the tournament, courtesy of Brendon McCullum’s iconic knock. Legends like Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Brendon McCullum, etc have donned the KKR colours. After three miserable seasons, KKR made Gautam Gambhir their captain in 2011, and it turned their fortunes.

This franchise has been loyal to its players and has invested heavily in the youth system as well. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the longest-serving players in the current squad.

Most matches for KKR

Sunil Narine will play his 150th game for Kolkata Knight Riders in the game against Rajasthan Royals. No player in the history of the team has played more games than Sunil Narine. Narine has completed ten years with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He joined the squad in 2012, and he is still there with the club.

Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan both played 122 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have won a couple of IPL titles, and Gautam Gambhir has captained them in both seasons. Yusuf Pathan has also been a prolific all-rounder for the KKR. He has also been a part of two title-winning sides.

Robin Uthappa, who won the orange cap in the 2014 season with the KKR has played 91 games for the franchise. Andre Russell has also been a consistent servant of the Kolkata Knight Riders, and he is also in the top-5 list.