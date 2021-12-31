Most runs in 2021: The year 2021 is now over and SportsRush brings you the top-5 run-scorers of all three formats of the year.

The year 2021 is over for International cricket, and we saw some brilliant cricket all over the world. After a challenging 2020 year due to Covid-19, cricket was in full flow in 2021. New Zealand won the inaugural WTC, whereas Australia won the ICC T20 World Cup.

The year started with India’s historic win at the Gabba, whereas it ended with a historic win at Centurion. Apart from the teams, some individual performers also performed extremely well and made a name for themselves. The ODI cricket was the least favoured format of this year due to the WTC final and ICC T20 World Cup. Let’s have a look at all the top run-scorers of all three formats of the game this year.

Most runs in 2021

List of leading run-scorers in Test cricket in 2021

Although England struggled in the test format, Joe Root dominated the test cricket this year. He scored six centuries in the tournament, whereas he had an average of 61.00. There are three Indians in the top-5 list of run-scorers. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant made their name, whereas Cheteshwar Pujara is also in the top-5 despite some poor form. Australia and New Zealand played very few games this year.

Rank Batsman Runs Average Highest Score 1 Joe Root 1708 61.00 228 2 Rohit Sharma 906 47.68 161 3 Dimuth Karunaratne 902 69.38 244 4 Rishabh Pant 748 39.36 101 5 Cheteshwar Pujara 702 28.08 91

List of leading run-scorers in T20Is in 2021

The 2021 year was dominated by the T20Is due to the World Cup. Pakistan played the most number of T20Is and their opening combo rules the run-scoring charts. Mitchell Marsh had a breakthrough season with the white-ball, whereas Jos Buttler does not need any further introduction. Team India played very less T20I games and that’s why there is no Indian player in even Top-20 run-scorers of the year.

Rank Batsman Runs Average Highest Score 1 Mohammad Rizwan 1326 73.66 104* 2 Babar Azam 939 37.56 122 3 Martin Guptill 678 37.66 97 4 Mitchell Marsh 627 36.88 77* 5 Jos Buttler 589 65.44 101*

List of leading run-scorers in ODIs in 2021

ODI format was the least favoured format of the 2021 season. Most of the big teams played nominal games throughout the year. Paul Stirling emerged as the highest run-scorer this year. Ireland played the most amount of games and three of their players feature in the top-5 list. South Africa’s Janneman Malan also had a terrific season, and he also impressed with the bat.