Most runs in U19 World Cup 2022: List of highest run-scorers in U19 Cricket World Cup 2022

Most runs in U19 World Cup 2022: Currently placed 3rd in the list, England’s captain Tom Prest got dismissed for a duck in the final.

During the grand finale of the ICC U19 World Cup between India and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, Team India have tightened the noose around the Young Lions after their skipper Tom Prest elected to bat first upon winning the Toss.

India’s left-arm medium pacer Ravi Kumar drew England’s first blood, dismissing opener Jacob Bethell (2 off 5) in the second Over of the innings, trapping him Leg Before Wicket. But, the biggest casualty came in the form of their skipper Tom Prest (0 off 4) – England’s leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, as Kumar cleaned him up in his very next Over to record England’s first duck in the tournament.

But, just as England were recovering from the early strikes, India’s right-arm medium pacer Raj Bawa decided to run riot at the English batting order, as he picked up four quick wickets to reduce them to 61/6 after 16.2 Overs.

But, James Rew, England’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far, has wonderfully taken care of the damage control phase of the innings, as he brought up his maiden half-century of the tournament. His innings has taken the English score past the 150-run mark, with 3 wickets in hand, and 14 Overs in the bank at the time of writing.

Most runs in U19 World Cup 2022

The tournament has witnessed a good exhibition of top class bowling and batting performances, with the conditions assisting both the batters and the bowlers throughout the three-week journey.

As far as the batting performances are concerned, it was South Africa’s Dewald Brevis aka ‘Baby AB’ by his teammates due to his uncanny resemblance with the Proteas superstar AB de Villiers’s style of batting, who was the stand-out performer by some distance.

To put it in a nutshell, Brevis has smashed most runs (506), most fifties (3), most hundreds (2), most 4s (45), and most 6s (18) in the U19 World Cup 2022.

His 506 runs have come at an average of 84.33 and a strike rate of 90.19 across 6 matches.

Pakistan’s Haseebullah Khan (380 runs in 6 innings) and England skipper Tom Prest (292 in 6 innings) are placed at the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively in the list. India’s opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (278 runs in 6 innings) got Out on a Duck in the final, and will end up as the 4th highest run-scorer in tournament.

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Devald Brevis (SA) 6 506 84.33 2 3 Haseebullah Khan (Pak) 6 380 76 2 1 Tom Prest (England) 6 292 58.4 1 1 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Ind) 6 278 55.6 1 1 Teague Wyllie (Aus) 6 278 69.5 1 2

For more Cricket-related news, click here.