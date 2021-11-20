Cricket

Most sixes in international cricket: Who has hit most sixes in T20Is?

Most sixes in international cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of batters who have smashed the most sixes in T20I cricket.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Y'all really paying Russell Westbrook $44 million for this? Lol": Celtics hilariously clown the Lakers after Dennis Schroder schools the Brodie
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Most sixes in international cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of batters who have smashed the most sixes in T20I cricket.
Most sixes in international cricket: Who has hit most sixes in T20Is?

Most sixes in international cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of batters who have…