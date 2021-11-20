Most sixes in international cricket: Who has hit most sixes in T20Is?

Most sixes in international cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of batters who have smashed the most sixes in T20I cricket.

When T20 World Cup started in 2007, none could imagine the amount of fame T20 cricket will get. IPL started in 2008, and that changed the future of T20 cricket all-around the world. Now, almost every nation have their own T20 leagues, and the popularity of the T20 format is going heaps and bounds.

There has been a total of seven T20 world cups so far, where Australia won the title in 2021. West Indies have been the powerhouse of T20 cricket, and they are the only team to win two T20 World Cups. The power-hitters love the T20 format, and we have seen some humongous sixes around the world. Let’s have a look at the top-10 batters who have hit the most sixes in the T20I format.

Most sixes in international cricket: Top-10 batsmen to hit most T20I sixes

Martin Guptill is the highest run-scorer of the T20Is, whereas he also tops the six-hitting charts. He has scored 3248 T20I runs at 32.48, whereas he has 161 sixes under his belt. Rohit Sharma is the 3rd highest run-scorer of the T20Is, whereas he is at the 2nd position in six-hitting charts. He has scored 3141 runs at 33.06, whereas he has smashed 147 sixes.

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle has played just 79 T20Is, but he is still in the top-3 of hitting most sixes. Gayle has smashed 124 sixes, and he has absolutely been brilliant. West Indian players love this format, and they have three players in the top-10 list.

Australia’s presence is also visible, and they also have three of their players in the top-10. Despite so much success, Rohit Sharma is the only Indian to make the top-10. New Zealand also have a couple of players on the list. However, the presence of just a single English player on the list is a bit of a surprise.