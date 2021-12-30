Most successful captain in Test cricket: Which cricketer has Most Test wins as captain?

Most successful captain in Test cricket: Only one captain in Test Cricket history has led his country in more than 100 Test matches.

With the world taking huge strides forward at a rapid pace in every field concerning human existence, the Sporting arena in general, and Cricket in particular has also gathered the pace and moss with the stakeholders witnessing a reduction in the number of Overs as a result of the game’s evolution over the years.

The Test format has been followed by 60-Overs-a-side matches, the One-Dayers, the T20 Cricket, the T10 format, and most recently the Hundred.

While the evolution has indeed been staggering, there are some things which never change.

A fine, old wine, an older person’s advice, or an old adage/idiom always has a value attached to it no matter how modernised our lifestyles become. Similarly, Test Cricket is the pinnacle and the purest form of the game, regardless the number of newer formats trying to take the centre stage.

Test Cricket will always be the yardstick used to judge a team or a player’s caliber and mettle; the ultimate ‘test’ of a cricketer’s greatness.

On this note, let’s take a look at the individuals who have not only had a stellar career in the longest format of the game, but have also led their sides to glorious triumphs as captains.

Most successful captain in Test cricket

Leading the chart is South Africa’s former skipper Graeme Smith, who led the Proteas side for a record 109 Tests- the most by any captain in the sport’s history till date.

Smith led the South African Test team from 2003-2014 and prevailed on 53 of the 109 Tests; lost mere 29 and drew 27 in totality.

At the second spot is Australia’s Allan Border who won 32 Tests, lost 22 and drew 38 in the 93 Tests he captained the Kangaroos.

In terms of most number of Test wins till date, Smith is followed by Ricky Ponting (48 wins), Steve Waugh (41 wins) and Virat Kohli (40 wins till date).