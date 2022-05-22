“My Dino! Believe in yourself”: Hardik Pandya expresses happiness for Dinesh Karthik as duo make their comeback to India squad for South Africa T20Is

Hardik Pandya expresses happiness for Dinesh Karthik as BCCI include the duo in team India squad for the T20 series against South Africa.

“Fab story of not giving up”, exclaimed former team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, after veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik made a remarkable comeback to team India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

The BCCI, on Sunday, picked an 18-member squad while appointing KL Rahul as the captain of the side, with the series to be the team’s first international assignment post the end of IPL 2022.

Alongside Karthik, BCCI have also picked the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya in the squad, with the duo likely to play the role of finishers in the imminent series.

Moreover, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series, as they would focus their attention on the England tour which would take place post the completion of the series.

T20I Squad – KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik — BCCI (@BCCI) May 22, 2022

Hardik Pandya expresses happiness for Dinesh Karthik

Post BCCI’s announcement of the squad, Dinesh Karthik took to his Twitter handle to acknowledge his own hard work and belief that he had on himself while working on the same since the past few years.

Having last played a T20I for India in February 2019 against Australia, the 36-year-old, will don the Indian jersey after more than three years.

Hardik Pandya, who himself is making a return back to the team after injury, expressed his elation while reacting to the wicket-keeper’s Twitter post, by reminding him to keep believing in himself.

My Dino ❤️ believe in yourself https://t.co/6ciAL9zSv3 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 22, 2022

Playing the role of a finisher for RCB in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, Karthik is presently their leading run-scorer with 287 runs across 14 innings, at an average of 57.40.

India would play the first T20I against South Africa on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the final match slated to take place on June 19 at Bengaluru.