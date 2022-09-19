National Stadium Karachi pitch report today match: Pakistan vs England 1st T20 pitch report Karachi

National Stadium Karachi pitch report today match: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Pakistan vs England 1st T20.

Karachi’s National Stadium is set to host the 1st T20I of the 7-match T20I series between England and Pakistan on Tuesday. The first 4 T20Is will be played in Karachi, and the last three will be played in Lahore.

England will be led by Jos Buttler in this series, and they have some incredible hitters in their ranks. Jason Roy has been dropped from the team, whereas Alex Hales has made his comeback to the team. Pakistan would want to take advantage of their home conditions in this series.

Karachi’s national stadium is a batters’ paradise, and both sets of batters will enjoy their time batting on this very track. This stadium last hosted a T20I match in December 2021, and a fresh pitch is expected for the 1st T20I between England and Pakistan.

This is a flat track, where there is absolutely no help for any kind of bowlers. The batters can play their shots easily as they can trust the bounce of this wicket, and there are absolutely no demons available on this very track. A high-scoring encounter is always anticipated at this very venue.

The outfield of this ground is quite fast, and it will be very difficult for the fielders to stop the ball from reaching the boundary ropes. This ground’s boundaries are also not that big, and the batters can easily clear the fences. There are some incredible set of batters in both sides.

A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this very ground, where four games have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings T20I score at this venue is 189 runs. In the last 3-match T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies, the average 1st innings score was 193 runs.

Both captains would want to chase after winning the toss in this match.