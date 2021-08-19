NCA full form in cricket: Rahul Dravid likely to extend tenure as NCA’s Head of Cricket

Rahul Dravid: The former Indian captain is all in likeliness of getting a contract extension at the National Cricket Academy.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru. With his two-year contract coming to an end, Dravid is the only candidate to apply for the position as of now.

Considering Dravid’s stature and the quality of work which he has done with rookie (and junior) Indian cricketers, there are almost negligible chances of someone else replacing him for the job especially if he has applied for the same.

Dravid, who had coached India A and India U-19 teams before taking up the head position at the NCA, had most recently traveled with the senior Indian Men’s team as a head coach to Sri Lanka.

With current head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure also coming to an end later this year, there were reports of Dravid being an apt candidate to replace him. However, with Dravid reapplying for the NCA position, it now seems unlikely that he will replace Shastri at the highest level.

If Rahul Dravid prefers to be NCA chief, who all in the running now to take over from Ravi Shastri as chief coach? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 19, 2021

Rahul Dravid likely to extend tenure as NCA’s Head of Cricket

Speaking in a conversation with PTI, a source close to the developments confirmed Dravid being the solitary candidate to apply for the Head of NCA. The source further mentioned that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are looking to extend the date for applying for the position from August 15 by a few more days.

“Yes, Rahul [Dravid] has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don’t need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence.

“In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post,” a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.