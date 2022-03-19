“Next two games are must win”: Mithali Raj opens up after losing the ICC Women’s World Cup game against Australia

India Women lost to Australia Women in ICC Women’s World Cup, and Mithali Raj has called the rest of the games a must-win.

Australia defeated India by six wickets to maintain their 100% record in the ICC Women’s World Cup. This win has confirmed the spot of Australians in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Park in Auckland. Team India lost both of their openers in Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early, but the rest of the batters did an applaudable job. India managed to score 277 runs courtesy of half-centuries from Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.

The score was a challenging one, but the Australians won without any major hiccups. Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy stitched 121 runs opening partnership, but both of them got out at the team score of 123. Captain Meg Lanning played a wonderful knock of 97 runs to lead her team to victory.

This is Australia’s 5th win 5 games, whereas India Women have just won two of their five games in the tournament so far.

Mithali Raj talks about India’s chances in ICC Women’s World Cup

After the game, Indian captain Mithali Raj addressed the press. She said that the batters did their job in the game, but the fielders could not back up the bowlers. Mithali Raj also confessed that the rest of the games are do or die for the side.

“When you lose you always feel you are 10-15 runs short,” Mithali Raj said.

“The batting is something we wanted to improve and we did. We need to do well in all departments in the remaining games. Next two games are must win.”

With 10 points on the board, Australia have officially sealed a spot in the #CWC22 semi-finals 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WMPfj9y91Z — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 19, 2022

Mithali Raj also addressed Jhulan Goswami, who played her 200th ODI game. Raj called Jhulan Goswami a “role model” for many and lauded her discipline.

“Jhulan brings in a lot of experience,” Mithali Raj said.

“Incredible for a fast bowler to play 200 games for the country, takes a lot of discipline. She is a role model for many players and young girls back in India.”

Team India will now face Bangladesh Women in their next league game on 22 March 2022.