Next World Cup Cricket T20: What is Team India’s schedule for T20 World Cup in 2022 next year?

With the ICC T20 World Cup confirmed to take place next year, here is Team India’s schedule for next World Cup Cricket T20

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the marquee Cricket tournament is scheduled to take place the very next year after having already taken place in India in the year 2021. All of this with no thanks to COVID-19 that the ICC had to organize back to back T20 World Cups.

As for the next year, the ICC T20 World Cup is slated to take place in Australia from October 16- November 13, 2022. This would be the 8th edition of the coveted tournament which began in the year 2007 in South Africa.

Team India’s schedule for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

With Australia being the hosts, they qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup by default. They would be joined by India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and England as the top teams in the ICC T20 rankings.

The four teams which qualified for the Super 12 stages of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) viz. Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh have already secured their birth for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The remaining 4 births will be filled after the qualifier matches in early 2022. Thus, there are a total of 16 teams set to participate in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The schedule for the marquee tournament has not been announced yet. As for now it seems that the same format of the ongoing T20 World Cup- which includes the Super 12 stage- would continue the next year as well, although we wait for the official conformation.

So, will @ICC change the format of the T20 World Cup? For the 2022 edition, they can’t BTW.#INDvNZ — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) October 31, 2021

2022 T20 World Cup qualification roadmap

86 teams are set to compete for 15 spots for the ICC Men’s t20 cricket world cup 2022.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying process will start from April 2021 with 11 tournaments across 5 regions planned to take place this year. A total of 225 international matches will be played in qualifying rounds across 13 months.

It’s a measure of the depth in the world game now that there’s a real risk Ireland now don’t make the 2022 T20 World Cup. Only four more qualifying places left and Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, UAE and PNG all also in the hunt — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 22, 2021

Hungary, Romania, and Serbia will be the new countries that will enter the process for the very first time. Finland and Japan are the two countries that will host the ICC qualification event for the first time, with 67 associate members of the ICC due to take part at the regional level.

The 16 available spots for the ICC Men’s t20 cricket world cup 2022 will be filled respectively by a single team each from the continents of Africa and East-Asia Pacific qualifier.