“NICE”: Dale Steyn reacts to Lungi Ngidi’s 3rd five-wicket haul vs India in Centurion

Lungi Ngidi’s 3rd five-wicket haul: The South African fast bowler ran his way through the Indian batting line-up in Centurion.

During the third day of first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi continued to dismiss the Indian batters to nullify the significant advantage gained by them on Day 1.

Ngidi, who had picked all the three wickets on Sunday, didn’t take much long before sending back former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (48) to the pavilion. Rahane, who aimed at punching Ngidi through the off-side, was undone by extra bounce as he ended up edging the ball to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

With fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada making early inroads in the form of dismissing Lokesh Rahul (123) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Ngidi further hurt India by dismissing wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (8) in a way similar to Cheteshwar Pujara (0) on Day 1.

While Pant’s wicket ensured a third Test five-wicket haul for Ngidi, the 25-year old player sent back Mohammed Shami (8) in the following over to pick his second sixth-wicket haul.

If Ngidi manages to pick another wicket in this innings, it will aid him in registering his career-best bowling figures. Readers must note that Ngidi’s maiden five-wicket haul had also come against India at the SuperSport Park in 2018.

UPDATE: South Africa have bundled out India for 327 in 105.3 overs with debutant Marco Jansen picking the last wicket of Jasprit Bumrah (14).

Twitter reactions on Lungi Ngidi’s 3rd five-wicket haul in Centurion Test

Enough seam movement on offer. There could be a bit of moisture due to all the rain. Ngidi and Centurion against India. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 28, 2021

Lungi Ngidi taking 5 while you, his armchair critic, is sitting at home crying cause you tried to bamba and G with the big bois. — simmi (@simmiareff) December 28, 2021

india have done their bit to keep the test match moving #SAvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 28, 2021

Ae ki ho gaya? #INDvSA — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) December 28, 2021

