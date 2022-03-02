Cricket

“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing”: Siddharth Kaul expresses disappointment over not getting opportunities despite performing

“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing": Siddharth Kaul expresses disappointment over not getting opportunities despite performing
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Man, I really left the Raptors for this?!": When Kawhi Leonard gave Marcus Morris the Death Stare on the Clippers Bench
Next Article
"The Lakers could have a home-court disadvantage against Luka Doncic and co!": ESPN analyst predicts LeBron James and co could face turbulence at Crypto.com Arena tonight
Cricket Latest News
“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing": Siddharth Kaul expresses disappointment over not getting opportunities despite performing
“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing”: Siddharth Kaul expresses disappointment over not getting opportunities despite performing

In a recent interview, Siddharth Kaul said that the domestic circuit performances should also get…