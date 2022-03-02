“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing”: Siddharth Kaul expresses disappointment over not getting opportunities despite performing

In a recent interview, Siddharth Kaul said that the domestic circuit performances should also get rewarded apart from the IPL.

There have been a lot of success stories in Indian cricket, but the number of failures has also been the same. Ranji Trophy has been considered the major domestic tournament, but the players get recognition from the IPL. Jaydev Unadkat possesses an excellent record with the red ball in the domestic circuit, but his IPL failure comes in his way.

Karun Nair scored a triple-century for India in tests, but he is not even around the circuit. Apart from Virender Sehwag, only Nair has scored a triple-century in tests for India. One such name, who has gone under the radar is Siddharth Kaul. Kaul recently gave an interview to Sports Yaari, where he talked about the struggle.

Siddharth Kaul talks about his performances

Siddharth Kaul believes that domestic cricket should be given some priority, as many of those get unsold in the Auction. He believes that the lack of broadcasting of domestic games is also a reason for the downfall.

“Domestic cricket should be the criteria because some players who can’t play the IPL, they have such outstanding performances in domestic cricket,” Kaul said.

Siddharth Kaul highlighted the fact that he scalped 28 wickets in five games last year, which included three five-wicket hauls. He still was not called even for the India-A team. Kaul has 237 first-class wickets under his belt.

Kaul scalped 21 wickets in IPL 2018 and was drafted in the Indian national team. Although, he was out of the team after playing just three T20Is. Kaul has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 this season on his base price of 75 L. He said that his job is to keep performing.

“My job is to perform. If I do that, deep down, I will have the satisfaction that I did well,” Kaul said.

“It is the selector’s job to pick or not pick me. I will be happy knowing that I did my job. Yes, if I don’t do my job well and then criticise then that is foolishness.”

“No one said ‘look at Siddharth Kaul’ when I was performing. There was no air about me.”

Siddharth Kaul is currently under quarantine, and that’s why he is not playing the Ranji Trophy for his state.