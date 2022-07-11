Northampton pitch report 1st ODI: ENG-W vs SA-W pitch report County Ground Northampton today match

Northampton pitch report 1st ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st ODI between England Women and South Africa Women.

England Women will take on South Africa Women in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the County Ground in Northampton. After a promising test match, both sides will switch their attention to white-ball cricket.

The South African team played brilliantly in the World Cup, and they would want to continue here as well. Sune Luus will be leading the side, and they have some brilliant players in Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp. The bowling of the side is great as well.

England have played well in their home conditions, and they would want to continue. Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones will lead the batting, whereas they have some star all-rounders in Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. The bowling will rely on Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone.

Northampton pitch report 1st ODI

The County Ground in Northampton serves as the home ground to the county side Northamptonshire. This ground has just hosted a couple of Men’s ODIs so far and that too also was in 1999. So, the sample size of this ground is very very less in terms of the international games.

In both the ODIs, the team batting first won the matches on both occasions, with the average 1st innings score being 211 runs. However, this ground has hosted a lot of T20 games for the Northamptonshire side, and the pitch has always been a batting-friendly one.

A total of 54 T20s have been played at this ground, where the average 1st innings score has been 175 runs. 31 matches have been won by the teams batting first and 23 matches have been won by the chasing teams.

Generally, a flat track is expected at this ground, where the batters can trust their stroke-playing. There is an even bounce on the track which makes the job of the batters a lot easier. The smaller boundaries and the fast outfield make the job of the bowlers even tougher for the bowlers.

This is the first match of the series, so the batters will enjoy batting on the hard track, and the pacers can also get some help in the initial overs. Both teams would want to bat first after winning the toss.