“Not worried about him”: Joe Root unruffled by Sam Curran’s current form in India series

Joe Root: The English captain was vocal about their in-form pacer and out-of-form all-rounder after winning the third Test against India.

England Test captain Joe Root has labelled their in-form fast bowler Ollie Robinson as “brilliant” after his career-best bowling figures played a titular role in England defeating India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley today.

“[Ollie] Robinson has been brilliant, and he’s asked good questions of their defence. He’s managed to move the ball throughout the innings, not just with the new ball,” Root told Sky Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Having picked bowling figures of 26-6-65-5 in the second innings on Day 4, Robinson was awarded with the “Man of the Match” award for the first time in his four-match international career.

In addition of Robinson, Root was also pleased with batsman Dawid Malan. Playing a Test after more than three years, Malan scored a composed 70 (128) comprising of 11 fours in a dominating 139-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Root.

“Dawid [Malan] played beautifully and started a bit cautiously, but once he got going, he was fluent like he’d been playing the last few years, so the international experience came to the fore,” Root said.

Joe Root unruffled by Sam Curran’s current form in India series

Apart from talking about the players who contributed in an innings victory in Leeds, Root was also vocal about out-of-form all-rounder Sam Curran.

In the three Tests that Curran has played in this series, he has picked just three wickets at a below par average and strike rate of 79.33 and 148 respectively. Known to contribute with the bat down the order, Curran’s 74 runs in five innings have come at an average of 18.50 and include a couple of ducks.

Being asked about the doubts around Curran’s place in the side, Root brushed aside the same citing that the 23-year old player will get “better sooner rather than later”.

“Sam [Curran] is a talented player, and he may not be at his absolute best, but he will do special things for England. He showed last time we played India that he could play wonderful knocks, take key wickets, so I’m not worried about him at all. He has a lot of character and he will get better sooner rather than later,” Root added.