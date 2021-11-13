"Obviously I'm going to tip Australia, but...": Michael Hussey talks about T20 World Cup 2021 final and the similarities with 2010 T20 World Cup

Michael Hussey and Matthew Wade have been compared after both of them led their team to WC Final after beating Pakistan.

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets to reach the Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, Australia defeating Pakistan in a T20 World Cup semi-final is not a new thing.

The same happened in the 2010 T20 World Cup, where Australia defeated Pakistan by three wickets. In both games, Pakistan dominated throughout, but an Aussie left-hander took the game away from them. Wade scored 41 runs in 17 balls in 2021, whereas Hussey scored 60 runs in 24 balls in 2010. Apart from that, Wade hit Afridi for three sixes, whereas Hussey blasted three sixes in Saeed Ajmal’s over.

So, between all these similarities, Michael Hussey has expressed his views on the same.

Michael Hussey on 2010 & 2021 T20 World Cup similarities

Known as Mr. Cricket, Hussey believes that the T20 World Cup in 2010 was tougher than 2021. He hailed Pakistan’s domination in 2010, whereas the gap between semi-final and final was also not ideal for them.

“At least the Aussies have got a couple of days this time just to come down off the high, to re-assess and then go again,” Hussey told cricket.com.au.

“The semi-final we won, I felt Pakistan played arguably the better cricket throughout the game.”

“If we’d played England in the final maybe two games earlier, then it might have been a different story, I don’t know.”

Hussey also made a prediction on the Final game, but he believes that the toss will play a very big part in the game.

“Obviously I’m going to tip Australia, but not with full confidence,” he said.

“I hate to say it, and I don’t like to see any result being influenced by the coin toss, but I think the toss will be crucial.”

Michael Hussey’s T20 records

Hussey didn’t play much T20I cricket as he made his debut quite late, but his overall numbers are great. In T20I cricket, he has scored 721 runs at 37.94, whereas overall he has scored 4569 T20 runs at 37.45. He won the IPL 2021 title with CSK, and he is now the batting coach of the franchise.