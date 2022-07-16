Old Trafford cricket ground India record: IND vs ENG ODI match all result at Old Trafford Manchester

Old Trafford cricket ground India record: India will be playing their 12th ODI at the Old Trafford tomorrow.

Scheduled to host the third ODI tomorrow, Manchester will become the last destination of India’s tour of England 2022. A Sunday morning fixture will not only act as a series decider for a three-match ODI series but also be a tour decider with England and India winning a one-off Test and a three-match T20I series respectively.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an England vs Pakistan T20I a year ago, Old Trafford will be hosting its first ODI in almost a couple of years.

India, who have played a total of 22 international matches across formats at Old Trafford in the last 86 years, will be playing their 12th ODI here tomorrow. Set to play an ODI at this venue for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India would want to improve their record in this format.

In 11 Manchester ODIs over the years, India have won five and lost six. India, who have won one but lost three out of their four ODIs at the Old Trafford, will be playing their first ODI against this opposition at this venue since 2007. Readers must note that India’s last ODI here was the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.