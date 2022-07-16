Old Trafford cricket ground weather tomorrow: Manchester weather tomorrow 3rd IND vs ENG ODI

Old Trafford cricket ground weather tomorrow: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of England vs India 3rd ODI match.

Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium is set to host the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. India won the first ODI, whereas England made a brilliant return in the 2nd one. The series is levelled at 1-1, and this match is the series decider.

The bowlers of the Indian team have been outstanding in the series so far, but the batters have not been able to support them well. For England, the top-order of the side has to take charge, but the bright thing was that the team won despite the failure of their top-order yet again.

After a brilliant test and T20I series, the ODIs have also reached its business end, and this match can be a really interesting one.

Old Trafford cricket ground weather tomorrow

The 3rd ODI match between England and India will be keenly watched as this game is the series decider. Whenever there is a match in England, the eyes are always on the raingods. The kind of cricket that has been played in this series, this encounter deserves a full match.

In good news for the cricket fans, the weather will stay absolutely clear throughout the match. According to Accuweather, there is a 0% chance of rain, and it is almost confirmed that the match won’t be hampered at all in Manchester between both sides.

A tough day at the office for #TeamIndia as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 showcase a gritty comeback! We come back stronger on Sunday 💪#OneFamily #ENGvIND @ICC pic.twitter.com/haQ7FaPAz4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 14, 2022

There won’t be any rain in the match, but the conditions won’t be ideal for the players playing in the match. An alert of a heat wave has been issued in Machester for Sunday, and this is a day match as well. The temperature will range between 22-24 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going up to 62%.

Keeping the heatwave and the records of Old Trafford in mind, both teams would want to bat first on this ground after winning the toss.