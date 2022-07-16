Old Trafford Manchester last 10 matches: India in England last 10 ODI all match result list

Old Trafford Manchester last 10 matches: The Old Trafford in Manchester will host the series decider ODI between England and India.

England will take on India in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The series is brilliantly poised at 1-1, and the winner of this match will take the trophy home. The test series ended in a draw, whereas the T20I series was won by the Indian team.

Team India won the first match, but the batting of the side crumbled in the 2nd match. The bowling of the side is in brilliant form, but the batters will have to get their mojo back. Virat Kohli’s form is a thing of concern for the visitors, and they will rely on the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma yet again.

England made a brilliant return in the last match, where Reece Topley bowled a tremendous spell to take England home. The top-5 batters of the English side are their biggest strength, but they have not fired it yet in the series. England would hope that the form of their batters comes back in this series decider.

Old Trafford Manchester last 10 matches

It is interesting to note that the chasing teams have just won two of the last ten matches at this very ground. England registered the biggest win when they defeated Afghanistan by 150 runs during the 2019 ICC World Cup. India also defeated West Indies by 125 runs in the very same tournament.

England and Australia last played a 3-match T20I series in 2020 at Old Trafford, where Australia won the series by 2-1. Two of the three matches were won by the defending teams in that series as well.

S No Match Result Year 1 England vs Australia Australia won by 3 wickets 2020 2 England vs Australia England won by 24 runs 2020 3 England vs Australia Australia won by 19 runs 2020 4 India vs New Zealand New Zealand won by 18 runs 2019 5 Australia vs South Africa South Africa won by 10 rns 2019 6 India vs West Indies India won by 125 runs 2019 7 New Zealand vs West Indies New Zealand won by 5 runs 2019 8 England vs Afghanistan England won by 150 runs 2019 9 India vs Pakistan India won by 89 runs 2019 10 England vs Australia England won by 1 wicket 2018

India in England last 10 ODI all match result list

In the last 10 ODIs between England and India in England, both teams have won 5 games each. However, the English team has dominated the last five matches, where they have won four of the matches.