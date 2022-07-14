Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: Old Trafford cricket ground pitch report India vs England 3rd ODI

Old Trafford Manchester pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of England vs India 3rd ODI match.

Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium will host the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. The stadium was set to host the 5th test last year, but it was postponed due to Covid. This match is definitely an important one for the Manchester board.

This series has been dominated by the Indian bowlers so far, and the batters of the English team have certainly struggled. The crowd in Manchester would want to see an even encounter with the bat and the ball, and the track of Manchester will definitely want to live up to the expectations.

The Old Trafford stadium in Manchester is one such stadium where there is help for every kind of player. This ground is famous for producing some competitive tracks in the past, and the same can be expected in this match as well.

The pitch at Old Trafford is a brownish one, which will provide assistance to the batters overall. There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters will be able to play their shots easily by trusting the pace and bounce. However, the pacers will be able to swing the ball in the initial overs of the game.

It has been seen that the spinners come lively in the middle-overs in Manchester, the brownish track will provide some assistance to the spinners. The last match here was played between England and Australia in 2020, where both sides scored over 300 runs, but the spinners of both sides got wickets.

Overall, this track is a brilliant one to bat on overall, whereas the outfield is also very fast which makes the job of the fielders tough. The boundaries are also not that big on this ground. The weather is expected to stay clear, and the teams won’t mind batting first here.