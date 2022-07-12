Oval average ODI score: The Oval pitch average score and highest run chase in ODI history

Oval average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the information of the average ODI score at the Kennington Oval in England.

England and India will take on each other in the first ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. The English team would want to bounce back after a defeat in the T20Is.

England will welcome their three star players Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow for the ODIs. All three of them had a great test series, and they will certainly bolster the unit. Team India will also welcome Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami in their team.

Considering the quality of batters on both sides, and the flat pitches in England, we can see some really interesting high-scoring encounters in the ODIs.

Oval average ODI score

The Oval stadium in London is one of the best pitches to bat here in England. This ground generally offers flat tracks with a true bounce, so the batters can easily play their strokes. The shorter boundaries on one side of the ground also make the job tougher for the bowlers.

A total of 71 ODIs have been played on this track, where the chasing teams have won 41 matches, and the batting teams have won 30 matches. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground has been 254 runs. This score although doesn’t justify the nature of this wicket and anything under 285 will be a below-par score.

The highest ODI chase at the Oval has been done by Sri Lanka when they chased 322 runs against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy. India scored 321 runs in the first innings courtesy of a century from Shikhar Dhawan and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

The Sri Lankan team chased the target in 48.4 overs and won the game by seven wickets. Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews scored half-centuries for the Sri Lankan side.