Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report Adelaide Oval: Adelaide Cricket Ground batting or bowling pitch for tomorrow match

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The pitch at the Adelaide Oval will be looked at with keen interest in this match as this is a very important game in the context of the tournament.

This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan, and a win in this match will keep their chances alive. Babar Azam’s form has been a thing of worry for the side, but the way Shadab Khan has been performing is absolutely excellent. The bowlers of the side would want to continue their good form.

Even Bangladesh are still alive in the tournament, and their condition is almost similar to that of Pakistan. They fought really well in the last match against India, and if they can replicate that performance, they will have a really good chance to beat Pakistan in this match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Oval has always been one of the best tracks for batting in Australia, and the same has been witnessed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 as well. Babar Azam has been struggling with form this season, and this ground can be the one on which he can score some runs.

This is a flat track with an even amount of bounce, and the batters will be able to play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. There is no help for any particular kind of bowlers, but bowling the hard length will be the key here. Overall, it’s a great batting track.

A total of 4 matches have been played in this edition of the T20 World Cup here, where the average 1st innings score here has been 164 runs. Apart from the first match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, the pitch has been brilliant for batting in all matches played here so far.

The square boundaries are very small at this ground, and the batters will love that area of the ground, whereas the fast outfield will make their job easier as well. Both teams may opt to chase upon winning the toss.