Pakistan vs England 2022 ticket price in Pakistan: What is PAK vs ENG 2022 tickets booking cost?

Pakistan vs England 2022 ticket price in Pakistan: The SportsRush brings you the ticket details of the PAK vs ENG T20I series.

England are touring Pakistan after a span of 17 long years for a 7-match T20I series, and they started their tour with a bang after registering a win over the home side in the T20I at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Alex Hales made a brilliant return to the English side by scoring a brilliant half-century, whereas the bowlers of the side were on fire as well. Pakistan’s batting struggled in the recent Asia Cup as well, and they would want to get into their groove here ahead of the T20 World Cup next month.

Pakistan vs England 2022 ticket price in Pakistan

The 7-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is played across two venues in the country. Karachi’s National Stadium will host the initial four matches, whereas the last three matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. There is a lot of buzz amongst Pakistani fans for the same.

The ticket prices in Karachi start from PKR 250 and it goes up to PKR 1500. There are four kinds of categories for the tickets i.e. VIP Enclosure, Premium Enclosure, First-Class Enclosures and General Enclosure.

Karachi T20Is ticket prices

Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad (VIP Enclosure): PKR 1500

Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Quaid (Premium Enclosure): PKR 750

Asif Iqbal, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim (First-Class Enclosures): PKR 500

Majid Khan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas, Waqar Hasan (General Enclosure): PKR 250

The tickets in Lahore are a little bit more expensive than in Karachi. The tickets start from PKR 250, but it goes to PKR 3000. There is no PKR 500 category at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore T20Is ticket prices

Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP Enclosures): PKR 3000

Rajas, Saeed Anwar (Premium Enclosures): PKR 1500

Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad, Sarfraz Nawaz (First-Class Enclosures): PKR 750

Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq (General Enclosures): PKR 250