Pakistan vs England Man of the Series today match: PAK vs ENG T20 Man of the Series

Pakistan vs England Man of the Series: The rookie English batter won his first series award in his fourth international series across formats.

England’s first tour of Pakistan in the last 17 years has turned out to be a fruitful exercise on the back of a 4-3 series victory in the first-ever seven-match series between ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Member Nations.

From leading the series 2-1 at a point to trailing by 3-2, England have managed to defeat Pakistan on the back of consecutive victories at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Asked to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam (4), England scored a match-winning 209/3 in 20 overs primarily due to a 61-ball 108-run fourth-wicket partnership. While batter Dawid Malan (78*) hit eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 165.95, Harry Brook (46*) hit a four and five sixes at a strike rate of 158.62.

Chasing a 210-run target, Pakistan biggest flaw was highlighted yet again as their batters failed to even put on a fight after opening batters Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) failed to generate any sort of impact.

With bowling figures of 4-0-26-3, England pacer Chris Woakes was the pick of their bowlers. Woakes was well-assisted by David Willey as he picked a couple of wickets for just 22 runs in his over four-over spell.

Pakistan vs England Man of the Series today match

While Malan was awarded with a match award for scoring his 13th T20I half-century, Brook was awarded a series award for being the highest run-scorer among visiting batters.

Third-highest run-scorer of the series, Brook scored 238 runs across six innings at an average and strike rate of 79.33 and 163.01 respectively including a half-century.

A big series win to start a massive winter for our T20 team 🙌 🇵🇰#PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sqJjgyllSh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 2, 2022

“I just try to hit straight and play the ball on its merit. All the lads are looking forward to getting out there and get going against Australia in the three-match series and obviously then to the [ICC T20] World Cup. It has been good fun. We have been in the hotel for quite a bit, but we are ready to get to Australia now,” Brook told ARY Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.