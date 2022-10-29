Pakistan vs Netherlands pitch report tomorrow match: Optus Stadium Perth pitch report for T20 World Cup match 2022

Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This is an important match for Pakistan after their defeat against Zimbabwe. The Pitch at the Perth has been a brilliant one for the pacers, and yet again the pacers will play an important part at the bouncy track in Perth.

Pakistan lost their last match against Zimbabwe, and all the remaining games are do or die for them. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have failed to deliver so far in the tournament, and the eyes will be on them yet again in this match. The bowlers of the side have done well in the tournament.

The Netherlands qualified for the Super-12 stage, and this itself is a huge achievement for them. They would just want to give good competition to Pakistan in this match.

Pakistan vs Netherlands pitch report tomorrow match

The track at the Optus Stadium in Perth has been great for the pacers so far, and again they will enjoy bowling at this very surface. There is an extra amount of bounce available at this surface, and they will again be deadly at this very venue. The track at Perth is one of the most bounciest tracks in the world.

A total of 3 matches have been played here in the T20 World Cup 2022 here, and the average 1st innings score has been just 133 runs which proves that the bowlers have dominated at the Optus Stadium so far in the tournament. Both Pakistan and the Netherlands have some brilliant pacers in their ranks.

Although, overall this track has been really good for batting in the Big Bash League matches. Australia and England also faced each other before the T20 World Cup here, and it was a high-scoring encounter as well. The boundaries of this stadium are not huge as well, and the batters can take advantage of it.

Both captains would want to bowl first after winning the toss, and the pacers of both sides will enjoy the conditions upfront. It will be interesting to see if Shaheen Afridi can get some rhythm in this match.