“Pandya can bat at Number 4”: Yuvraj Singh hails Hardik Pandya’s knock vs RR in IPL 2022; vouches for his credibility to bat at no.4 in any format

Yuvraj Singh hails Hardik Pandya’s knock during GT vs RR IPL 2022 match while opining his most suited batting number in any format.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, GT skipper Hardik Pandya played a gem of a captain’s knock to smash back-to-back half-centuries for the first time ever in his IPL career.

Having lost Matthew Wade (12 off 6) and Vijay Shankar (2 off 7) within the first three Overs of the match, Pandya came in to bat at a pressure situation with his team uncharacteristically needing him to spend some time at the crease.

However, the 28-year-old needed mere three deliveries to get his eye in, as he smashed the RR pacer Kuldeep Sen a hat-trick of boundaries during the fifth Over, to set his intentions very clear as to how he won’t get bogged down despite the fall of early wickets.

Joined by another batting sensation in Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28), Pandya, while smashing his second consecutive fifty in the ongoing season off mere 33 deliveries, stitched a crucial 86-run partnership off mere 55 deliveries with the former for the 4th wicket, to set his side for a power finish during the death Overs.

Yuvraj Singh hails Hardik Pandya’s knock

Despite a scratchy season so far, David Miller (31* off 14) then played a scintillating cameo in the end to provide a much needed booster to the GT score which ultimately posted 192/4 in their 20 Overs.

The Pandya-Miller duo added another 53 runs off 25 deliveries for the 5th wicket.

Former India legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, took to his Twitter handle to praise Hardik for his knock at number 4, while also vouched for his credibility, potential and the technique to bat at that spot in any format for the Indian team.

Top knock !!! Kung fu @hardikpandya7 killer smashes it in the end @DavidMillerSA12 !!! Pandya can bat at no 4 !! At any format he has the game and the technique !!! #IPL2022 #rrvsgt — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2022

Hardik Pandya, who has played in the Indian team primarily in the capacity of a finisher, has batter thrice at number 4 in T20Is. His 84 runs at that batting position have been scored at a strike rate of 254.54, with the help of 9 Fours and 5 Sixes.

