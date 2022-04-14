Cricket

“Pandya can bat at Number 4”: Yuvraj Singh hails Hardik Pandya’s knock vs RR in IPL 2022; vouches for his credibility to bat at no.4 in any format

"Pandya can bat at Number 4": Yuvraj Singh hails Hardik Pandya's knock vs RR in IPL 2022; vouches for his credibility to bat at no.4 in any format
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan absolutely pushed off against Bryon Russell”: When John Stockton believed Bulls legend pushed off on his iconic Game 6 jumper in 1998 NBA Finals
Next Article
"If the Nets get Ben Simmons back, they win the East!": Skip Bayless delivers one of his safer takes as news on Nets star's return continues to pour on
Cricket Latest News
Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022: Jos Buttler IPL 2022 salary
Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022: Jos Buttler IPL 2022 salary

Jos Buttler price in IPL 2022: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals has justified his…