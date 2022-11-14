Pat Cummins IPL 2022 price: How can KKR afford trading Shardul Thakur for INR 10.75 crores ahead of IPL 2023 auction?

All the IPL teams have to announce their retentions and releases to the BCCI on 15 November, 2022. It has to be said that Kolkata Knight Riders has been one of the busiest teams in the competition so far as a lot of news about their releases and retentions are coming. Shardul Thakur and Pat Cummins are the latest names on the list.

The 2-time IPL champions did not perform well last season, and they would want to improve their performances this time around. They have officially announced the trades of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

They have also traded Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals as well. It is to be seen what will be the strategy of KKR under their new coach. The Knights have not won an IPL title since 2014.

Pat Cummins IPL 2022 price

Kolkata Knight Riders have traded Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals in an all-cash deal worth INR 10.75 crores. There have been a lot of questions regarding how KKR can afford to sign Shardul Thakur ahead of the auction as there is a limited purse available for all the teams.

In order to adjust Shardul in the side, KKR will have to release some players in order to get the budget right. English wicket-keeper Sam Billings has already announced that he will not be playing in the IPL next year as he wishes to play for Kent in the County Championship during the IPL season.

If recent reports are to be believed, Australia’s Pat Cummins will also miss the next season of the IPL. Cummins is the test captain of Australia, and he wishes to focus on the Ashes that will start in June 2023 in England. He wants to focus on his fitness rather than participating in the full IPL season.

Cummins was bought by KKR last season for a sum of INR 7.25 crores, whereas Billings was bought for INR 2 crores, which will free INR 9.25 crores from KKR’s purse. The teams will get an additional purse of INR 5 crores this season, and they will also release more players to adjust their budget.