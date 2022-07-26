Prabath Jayasuriya parents: Prabath Jayasuriya father name and photo and family details

Prabath Jayasuriya parents: The SportsRush brings you the family details of Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made his name in the last test against Australia in Galle, and he has continued his brilliant performance in the test series against Pakistan as well. Prabath took 12 wickets in his debut test against Australia, and he played a vital part in Sri Lanka’s emphatic win over the Aussies.

Prabath came in the side due to a bunch of Covid positive cases, and he is now the leading spinner in the tests against Pakistan. The Sri Lankan side lost the first test against Pakistan, but Jayasuriya was impressive yet again where he scalped eight wickets in the match, courtesy of a fifer in the first innings.

In the ongoing 2nd test, Jayasuriya scalped three wickets in the first innings, and he has scalped 24 wickets in 5 innings so far at an impressive average of 19.75.

Prabath Jayasuriya parents

Sri Lanka’s spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s full name is Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya. There is curiosity that whether Prabath Jayasuriya is connected with Sanath Jayasuriya, but it is not the case at all. Roshan Jayasuriya is the father of Prabath Jayasuriya.

He has one younger brother, but the details about his mother are unknown. He is married to Ranisha Mirando. Prabath was born on 5 November 1991, and his star sign is Capricorn. He has completed his education from Christ Church College, Matale and Lumbini College, Colombo.

Welcome to the club 🇱🇰🤝 Three consecutive five-wicket hauls in Tests – Well done, Prabath Jayasuriya! pic.twitter.com/SmTTq71RlM — ICC (@ICC) July 21, 2022

Prabath made his international debut in 2018 in an ODI game against South Africa, but he was dropped after just a couple of matches. He had to wait for three years to get his opportunity in the side, and he took the opportunity with both hands with the red ball, and he is the new reliable spinner of the side.

He has played for Jaffna Stallions in the Sri Lanka T20 League, whereas he also represents Colts Cricket Club in the domestic circuit.