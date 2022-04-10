Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend: Is Prachi Singh related to Prithvi Shaw?

Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend: Prithvi Shaw is one of the most promising cricketers around and he is playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

During the IPL 2022 game against Knight Riders, Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant half-century. He started his innings by scoring a boundary of the very first ball of Umesh Yadav, and he completed his half-century in just 27 balls.

Shaw scored a brilliant half-century in the last game against Gujarat Titans as well. Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw ahead of IPL 2022 auction. Shaw has been brilliant as an opener for Delhi Capitals over the years. Shaw made his IPL debut in 2018 when Delhi bought him for a price of INR 1.2 crores.

Prithvi Shaw has scored 339 test runs for India courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. He has also played in six ODIs and one T20I for India.

Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend

Prachi Singh is the rumoured girlfriend of Prithvi Shaw, and she is best known for her performance in famous Indian TV Show, Udaan. She played the character of ‘Vanshika Sharma’ in Udaan, and she has also appeared in another famous show, Indiawaali Maa.

Before beginning her acting career, Prachi Singh was a model. The rumours between Prithvi Shaw and Prachi Singh started in September 2020, when both of them shared some comments during IPL 2020 on Instagram.

In IPL 2021, Prithvi Shaw played a brilliant inning against Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals won the game convincingly, and Shaw scored six boundaries in a single over of Shivam Mavi. Shaw received almost all of the awards of that game and Prachi was quick in posting some praise-worthy Insta stories for Shaw.

“I’m so proud of you! Prithvi Shaw (followed by a heart emoji)”, Prachi wrote in her Insta story. She also took a dig at Shaw for winning almost all the trophies of that game. “Need a new suitcase to pack them all? Prithvi Shaw”, stop it,” Prachi wrote in her another Insta story.

Both of them have not made their relationship public till now.