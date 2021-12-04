PSL 2022 schedule and fixtures: Full list of Pakistan Super League Season 7 fixtures

PSL 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you all the fixtures of Pakistan Super League Season 7 to be played in January-February.

The 7th season of the Pakistan Super League is set to start from 27 January 2021 2022. Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the opening game of the tournament. The first 15 games of the tournament will be played in Karachi, whereas the rest of the tournament will be played in Lahore.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the finals last year. This was their 1st ever PSL title. Babar Azam finished as the highest run-scorer of the last season with 554 runs at 69.25, whereas Shahnawaz Dahani finished as the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

A total of 34 games will be played this season, 30 league games, and 4 playoffs. The top-4 teams of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament. The Draft of the season will take place on 12 December 2021 in Lahore.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his delight at the schedule announcement of PSL 2022.

“I am delighted that the HBL PSL 7 schedule has been announced,” Raja said.

“The HBL PSL 7 will also kick start what will be a bumper year for Pakistan cricket with the Australia men’s cricket team to play a full series in March-April with England men’s cricket side to tour Pakistan twice for white-ball and red-ball cricket.”

PSL 2022 schedule

Games in Karachi’s National Stadium

27 Jan – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 Jan – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 Jan – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 Feb – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 Feb – Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 Feb – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Games in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

10 Feb- Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 Feb – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 Feb – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 Feb – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 Feb – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 Feb – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 Feb – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb – Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 Feb – Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 Feb – Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 Feb – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final