Quinton de Kock stats: Why Quinton de Kock retired from Test Cricket?

Quinton de Kock stats: Quinton de Kock has shocked the Cricketing fraternity by announcing sudden retirement from Test Cricket.

In what has come as a massive shocker of a news for the Cricketing fraternity in general, and Cricket South Africa in particular, the latter’s star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has retired from Test Cricket with immediate effect.

The decision comes in just a few hours post India’s maiden Test win in Centurion against the Proteas by 113 runs.

Cricket South Africa have released a detailed account of the 29-year-old citing the reasons for his surprise (purportedly) move, especially after he was set to miss the remaining two Tests of the ongoing series to be with her wife who is about to give birth to their child.

Quinton de Kock announces sudden retirement from Test cricket. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 30, 2021

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” the release quoted De Kock as saying. “I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

“I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.

“In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support.

“This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future.”

De Kock returned with scores of 34 and 21 in the last two innings of his Test career at Centurion. While he batted for around 100 minutes in the first innings alongside Temba Bavuma, he chopped the ball onto the stumps off Mohammad Siraj in the second innings as his team got bundled up for 191, falling short of 113 runs to the target.

Quinton de Kock stats

The 29-year-old Southpaw has played a total of 54 Tests (91 innings) for South Africa. He has amassed a total of 3,300 at an average of 38.82. He has struck 6 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the process.

Among South Africa’s current players, only Dean Elgar has more runs – 1,125 more. But Elgar has also had 31 more innings.

De Kock, who wishes to focus on White-ball Cricket in the days to come has played a total of 124 ODIs in South African colours, and has scored a total of 5355 runs at an average of 45.38 while striking at 95.47 per 100 deliveries. He has smashed 16 Hundreds and 26 fifties in his 50-Over career so far.

In the T20Is, the wicketkeeper-batter has played 61 matches so far and has struck 1827 runs at an average of 33.83 with the help of 11 half-centuries and a strike rate of 135.03.