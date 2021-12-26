R Ashwin ODI stats: Will Ravi Ashwin get selected in ODI squad for South Africa tour?

R Ashwin ODI stats: According to reports, Ashwin will be selected in the Indian ODI team for the series against South Africa.

The Indian selectors are set to announce the ODI team for the South Africa series soon. It will be the first ODI series for Rohit Sharma as full-time captain. The pacers automatically pick themselves in the team, but the spin department has been continuously changed in the last few years.

According to the reports, R Ashwin is all set to return to the ODI setup. Ashwin has been a revelation for India with the red-ball, but his white-ball career has been on a halt. Ashwin was dropped from the white-ball team in 2017, but he was picked for the T20 World Cup. India needed an off-spinner, and the injury to Washington Sundar paved the way for Ashwin’s return. Ashwin bowled well in the T20 World Cup, where he scalped six wickets in three games at an economy of 5.25.

R Ashwin ODI stats

Ashwin last played an ODI game in 2017 against the West Indies. Interestingly, he bowled really well in that game. He conceded just 28 runs in his quota of overs, whereas he also scalped three wickets. After that game, he has not played an ODI game yet for India. Ashwin has 150 ODI wickets under his belt in 111 games at an economy of 4.91.

R Ashwin leads the wicket charts for #TeamIndia in the T20 World Cups. He has clutched 2⃣3⃣ wickets in 1⃣7⃣ matches for the Men in Blue.#PlayBold #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uCkZKt56o4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 7, 2021

In a recent interview, Ashwin said that he want to return to the white-ball setup as well. After the T20 World Cup, Ashwin was impressive in the home T20I series against New Zealand as well. Ravindra Jadeja is injured, and Ashwin can lead the spin bowling in his absence on the South African tour. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are said to be impressed by Ashwin after his recent performances. With the 2023 WC in India, Ashwin can again be India’s spin spearhead.

Apart from Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also expected to get their maiden ODI call-up. Gaikwad has been in terrific form, whereas Iyer can be the pace all-rounder of the side.