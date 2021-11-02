Racism in Cricket: Yorkshire ruled out Azeem Rafiq’s racism case by saying “P**i” was called in banter

Racism in Cricket: Azeem Rafiq’s complaint about facing racism by the Yorkshire cricket club is in a lot of limelight, but the story has taken an ugly turn.

Racism is still a major issue around the world, and cricket is not untouched by it. The latest story about racism is coming from Yorkshire Cricket Club in England. Azeem Rafiq, a Pakistani-born off-spinner has alleged Yorkshire as an “institutionally racist” club.

After the allegations, ECB has come into action and has promised that a proper investigation will take place. In a series of Interviews in 2020, Rafiq talked about his two-years stint with Yorkshire and the racist experiences he had.

“The ECB has this afternoon received a copy of the report carried out on behalf of Yorkshire CCC into the allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, together with assurances from the club to cooperate fully with the ongoing regulatory process,” ECB’s statement read.

“This is a matter with many serious allegations at its heart and the ECB’s regulatory team will now consider the Report as part of its investigation.”

However, Yorkshire did apologise to Rafiq in August acknowledging that he has been “the victim of inappropriate behaviour.”

“Ultimately the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq are going to be considered,” ECB said.

Racism in Cricket: Yorkshire responds to the case

Yorkshire have finally admitted that one player used to use a racist remark on him regularly, but it was in banter. The club has decided to rule out the racist reports of Azeem Rafiq.

Azeem Rafiq did express his disappointment on the decision by the club. “Wow, just when you think this club couldn’t get more embarrassing, you find a way,” Rafiq wrote.

One Persons Banter is Another Persons Demise 💔 — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) November 1, 2021

The player has admitted to saying Rafiq a ‘P**i’. He has admitted to saying others that “don’t talk to him [Rafiq], he’s a P**i”, asking “is that your uncle?” when they saw bearded Asian men and saying “does your dad own those?” in reference to corner shops.

Despite admitting that Rafiq broke down in tears at one point, the player insists he meant no offense.

The conclusions state “The Panel does not accept that Azeem was offended by [the other player’s] comments, either at the time they were made or subsequently.”

There certainly will be more to this story going forward.