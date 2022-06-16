Rajkot Cricket Stadium capacity: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Rajkot boundary dimensions

Rajkot Cricket Stadium capacity: The SportsRush brings you the stadium capacity and boundary dimensions of the SCA Stadium in Rajkot.

India will take on South Africa in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Team India won the last match in Visakhapatnam, and they would want to level the series.

The bowling of the Indian team finally clicked in the last match, and the Indian team registered an easy win. This match is also a do-or-die one for India, and they need to win there anyhow. They have won two of their three games at this very ground.

South Africa have played well in this series, and they won’t be much stressed after their performances in the last match. However, the team will wait for the late fitness test of Quinton de Kock.

Rajkot Cricket Stadium capacity

The Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot was laid in 2008, and it started hosting games in 2013. This ground has some modern architecture, and the press box of this stadium is identical to the Lord’s in London.

The Stadium will host an international match after a gap of almost three years, and the tickets are almost sold out as well. This ground is known for high-scoring encounters due to its flat wickets, and we can expect the same in this match as well.

The audience capacity of this stadium is around 28,000, so this is not a huge stadium in terms of the crowd capacity, but with a full house, there will be a lot of noise in the ground. The boundaries of this stadium are not large as well, and they range between 65-70 metres. The batters will enjoy batting here and clearing the fences won’t be tough as well.

This ground also hosted as the home ground of the Gujarat Titans during IPL 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned.