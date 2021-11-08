Ravi Shastri’s last game as Team India’s coach: List of Ravi Shastri achievements with Team India

Ravi Shastri achievements: The Indian coach is set to step down after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

India will face Namibia in their Super-12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. This will be India’s last game of the tournament, whereas this will also be India’s last game under Ravi Shastri’s coaching.

Before the WC, BCCI revealed that this will be the last tournament of Shastri as India’s head coach. However, the team could not perform well and failed to reach the knockout games. Apart from Ravi Shastri, this will also be the last game of Virat Kohli as T20I captain. Rahul Dravid has already been appointed the new head coach of team India.

Ravi Shastri achievements

Ravi Shastri did not win any ICC tournament for Team India, but he did have some tremendous achievements under his belt. Shastri became India’s head coach after the 2017 Champions Trophy, whereas he has worked as a team director a couple of times in the past.

In Ravi Shastri’s maiden assignment as head coach, India defeated Sri Laka by 9-0 across all formats. In 2018, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India won the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is the only Major Trophy for Shastri as India’s coach.

However, the biggest achievement of Shastri’s tenure came in 2018-19 in Australia. India defeated Australia by 2-1, whereas they also became the first Asian team to win a test series in Australia. Ravi Shastri claimed that series win to be a bigger achievement than the 1983 World Cup. The history repeats itself in 2020-21 when India again beat Australia in Australia. Ajinkya Rahane’s side fought against all battles to win the series.

Three Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Series in Row by Indian team :- 2017 in India

2018/19 in Australia.

2020/21 in Australia. Phenomenal, Team India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/YqJo0nUenl — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 19, 2021



Under Ravi Shastri, the Indian team achieved new heights in test cricket. India topped the ICC Test Team Rankings charts for 42 months between 2016-20. Team India also qualified for the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship.

India also lead 2-1 in England in this year’s series, but the last game got postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Shastri on his tenure as India’s coach

Shastri has achieved some excellent achievements, and he is not shy in boasting about them as well.

“Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. I spoke to Michael Atherton earlier this summer and said: ‘For me, this is the ultimate – to beat Australia in Australia and win in England in Covid times.’ We lead England 2-1 and the way we played at Lord’s and the Oval was special,” Shastri said.

Team India’s new era under Rahul Dravid will start on 17th November with a T20I against New Zealand.