RCB green jersey all matches results and records: How many matches RCB won in green jersey?

RCB green jersey all matches results and records: Royal Challengers Bangalore will again wear the green jersey to support “Go Green” initiative.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will wear the special green jerseys against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2022 league game. The “Go Green” initiative has been an important one for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and they are wearing green jerseys since 2011.

One in an IPL season, RCB wears green kits to support the ‘Go Green’ initiative. This initiative is about creating awareness about planting trees and reducing the effect of Global Warming. RCB generally wears green jerseys in the afternoon games only.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played a total of ten games in the Green Jersey, where they have just won a couple of games. One game was abandoned due to rain in 2015 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

RCB first wore the green jersey in 2011 against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, where they defeated the Kochi side by nine wickets, courtesy of some brilliant hitting from Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

The other win came in 2016 when Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were on fire against Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat and AB de Villiers made a historic partnership of 229 runs against Gujarat Lions at Bengaluru. Both of them scored their individual centuries, whereas it is also the highest ever partnership in the history of IPL.

Out of 10 games, six games have been won by the chasing teams. Although, in the last three games, two games have been won by the teams batting first. AB de Villiers has scored the highest individual score in these ten fixtures, where he scored 129 runs in 52 balls at a strike rate of 248.07.

The highest team score was made in the 2016 season only, where Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 248 runs against Gujarat Lions. Kochi Tuskers Kerala scored the lowest total of 125 runs in the 2011 game. It is interesting that Virat Kohli has played in all the ten games, where he has scored 405 runs, courtesy of one century and four half-centuries.