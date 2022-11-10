Record partnership in T20 international for 1st wicket full list: T20 best opening partnership by England

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler stitched a record partnership for the first wicket to earn England a spot in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. England defeated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide, and they will now face Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Team India were asked to bat first by the English team, and the Indian team managed to score a decent total of 168-6 in the first innings. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed again, whereas in form Suryakumar Yadav also could not get going. Virat Kohli scored his 4th half-century of the tournament, whereas Pandya scored 63* runs in just 33 balls.

England won the match by 10 wickets at the end, where both Hales and Buttler scored their respective half-centuries. Buttler scored 80 runs in 49 balls, whereas Hales scored 86 runs in 47 balls. Buttler smashed a six off Shami’s delivery to seal England’s place in the final.

This will be England’s 2nd T20 World Cup final after winning the tournament way back in 2010 in West Indies. England lost the semi-final last year against New Zealand, and they would want to go one step ahead in this edition of the tournament.

Record partnership in T20 international for 1st wicket full list

The highest opening partnership in the history of the T20Is has been achieved by the Afghan duo of Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani in 2019. Both of them added 236 runs against Ireland in Dehradun. Afghanistan won that match easily.

Aaron Finch and D’arcy Short added 223 runs for the 1st wicket in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Harare. Finch was at his very best in that game, and he scored the highest individual score in the history of T20I cricket. In 2022, Marsa hosted some European games, and the batters were at their peak in that tournament as well.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are one of the bests in the game, and they also stitched a partnership of 203* against England recently at the National Stadium in Karachi.

S No. Players Runs Team Opponent Year Venue 1 Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani 236 Afghanistan Ireland 2019 Dehradun 2 Aaron Finch and D’arcy Short 223 Australia Zimbabwe 2018 Harare 3 S Davizi and Dylan Steyn 220 Czech Republic Bulgaria 2022 Marsa 4 B Pai and L Bruce 213* Gibraltar Bulgaria 2022 Marsa 5 Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 203* Pakistan England 2022 Karachi

T20 best opening partnership by England

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales’ partnership of 170* against India in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval is the highest partnership for England for any wicket in T20Is.