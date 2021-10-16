Cricket

“Rest of the world better beware”: Michael Vaughan warns cricket teams as Rahul Dravid likely to be India’s next Head Coach

Rahul Dravid is set to become the new head coach of India after the ICC T20 World Cup. This news has shocked the nation, and even Michael Vaughan could not hold his excitement.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"The anti-vax are not without a voice, they're not underground": Jeff Van Gundy rubbishes Kyrie Irving's statements of being the voice for the voiceless
Next Article
"Season bouta start, I see shi**y hoop takes everywhere": Kevin Durant takes an indirect dig at analysts Stephen A. Smith and Jeff Van Gundy
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their third IPL title.
Who won yesterday’s IPL Match: Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021 Final to win their third IPL Trophy

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27…