“Rest of the world better beware”: Michael Vaughan warns cricket teams as Rahul Dravid likely to be India’s next Head Coach

Rahul Dravid is set to become the new head coach of India after the ICC T20 World Cup. This news has surprised the nation, and even Michael Vaughan could not hold his excitement.

India will start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign next week, and it was already confirmed that this will be Ravi Shastri’s last assignment as India’s head coach. Along with Shastri, the whole support staff is set to get overhauled.

According to various news outlets, Dravid is set to become the new head coach of India. Rahul has been BCCI’s favourite contender for a long time and looks like Dravid has finally given a nod. His work in the NCA is highly appreciated, and he is considered the best man to lead India in the transition phase.

It is worth mentioning that during Shastri’s regime, Dravid was appointed as India’s batting consultant. However, Ravi wanted his own staff, and Rahul couldn’t join the team. Now when Shastri is going and Virat has stepped down as the T20 captain, Dravid is in line to become India’s next head coach.

Michael Vaughan on Rahul Dravid India Coach

England’s former captain went on Twitter to express his views on Rahul Dravid’s appointment. Vaughan said, “If it’s true Rahul Dravid is to be the next Indian coach I think the rest of the world better beware … !”

Rahul Dravid India Coach: Twitter Reactions

Dravid is a fan favourite, and the idea of him becoming India’s next coach did make the fans excited.

Rahul Dravid as the Indian coach. Just what the Doctor ordered — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 15, 2021

Dravid to become head coach of India😭❤️. I’m screaming OMG. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 15, 2021

Rahul Dravid’s coaching team for India

Along with the head coach, BCCI is looking to overhaul the support staff as well. Dravid will lead the team, whereas Paras Mhambrey is set to be the bowling coach. Vikram Rathour will stay, whereas there has been no official decision made on the fielding set-up.

This news has come as a sweet surprise for all the Indian Fans.