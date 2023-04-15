Rinku Singh Village Name: Where in Uttar Pradesh is KKR Batter’s House?

25-year-old Southpaw batter Rinku Singh has got his name registered in the Cricketing history books with the indelible ink, after his mere 21-ball knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, left the followers of the game slack-jawed in awe and disbelief with what he had managed to accomplish for his side that day.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana aptly exclaimed post the match, that the likelihood of a player hitting five consecutive Sixes with 29 runs required off the final Over is one in a hundred. So when someone does pull off something like this, the memories attached to it has in it to be talked about for years and years to come.

Rinku in fact, had showcased his potential during the previous year itself, when he had played a handful of crucial knocks for KKR, despite it turning out to be another disappointing season for the franchise with respect to match results.

Rinku Singh Village Name

Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997 in the city of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Not hailing from a very affluent family, the Southpaw batter grew up and experienced the highs and lows of his life in this very city.

Raised along with five siblings in a small two-room quarter, Rinku’s father – Khanchandra Singh, used to work as an LPG gas cylinder delivery person. Thus, Rinku and the entire family and have had to deal much more share of hardships than moments of happiness.

In order to deal with poverty, Rinku had once even considered working as a sweeper at a coaching centre, with him not being qualified enough to have a skilled job.

“I once got a job of mopping at a coaching centre, but I did not liked that job so, I left it,” Rinku had once remarked in an interview.

A standard IX dropout with an undying passion for Cricket

Not satisfied with the prospect of his job as a sweeper, Rinku, had decided to give it his all to Cricket, despite the family requiring him to put food on the table since his early teenage years.

In fact, his father was so much against the idea of him becoming a Cricketer, that he used to beat him up whenever he or his siblings would talk about playing the sport.

Once, post playing a tournament in Delhi, the Southpaw batter returned back having won a special award – a motorbike, which he had gifted to his father. However, the financial condition of the family was too weak to celebrate such moments of personal accomplishments for long.

Things really changed him for good, when he was roped in by KKR during the IPL 2018 auction, at a sum of INR 80 Lakh.