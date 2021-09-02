Rishabh Pant last 10 Test innings: Careless Pant gifts away his wicket to Chris Woakes in Oval Test

Rishabh Pant last 10 Test innings: The Indian wicket-keeper batsman literally gifted away his wicket at The Oval today.

During the first day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant’s questionable approach of playing the big shot went against him resulting in his dismissal.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 53rd over when Pant walked back to the pavilion after mis-timing a big shot off England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Having already stepped out to hit a boundary after the tea break, Pant appeared to be wanting to play another similar shot. However, an absolute lack of timing saw the ball hitting the bottom of his bat.

Pant, who skied the ball towards England vice-captain Moeen Ali at mid-off, ended up scoring 9 (33) as Ali completed a simple catch. Readers must note that Pant was slightly deceived by a comparatively slower delivery by Woakes.

Becoming the seventh Indian batsman to get out, Pant’s dismissal further added to his team’s woes who have been struggling since morning after England captain Joe Root invited them to bat first.

Rishabh Pant last 10 Test innings

As far as Pant’s last 10 innings in Test cricket are concerned, the left-handed batsman has scored 243 runs at an average of 24.3 with the help of a century.

Twitter reactions on Rishabh Pant:

That’s just the way I play !!!!!!!!!!! Sorry but that was rubbish …. but England have bowled very very well today …. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

I know it’s “just the way he plays”, but that from Pant was, shall we say, injudicious…?#bbccricket — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) September 2, 2021

Now how does one explain that shot by Pant? Were the slog overs on? #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 2, 2021

