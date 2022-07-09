Rishabh Pant opening T20 record: Rishabh Pant stats as opener in T20Is

Rishabh Pant opening T20 record: The Indian wicket-keeper batter has been surprisingly promoted as an opener tonight.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Birmingham, India have surprised one and all by promoting wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant as captain Rohit Sharma’s opening partner.

Pant, who hasn’t had the success as he should have had in T20Is by now, had been suggested to open the batting in white-ball cricket by former cricketers namely Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Bangar and others.

That being said, not many would’ve expected him to partner Sharma at the top at Edgbaston today. With India leaving out Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda to accommodate multi-format players in former captain Virat Kohli and Pant, it was expected that Kohli would open with Sharma.

Readers must note that Kohli had expressed his intention of opening the batting with Sharma in T20Is during the home series against England last year.

Pant, who used to open the batting with Kishan during his U-19 days, hasn’t replaced him as India’s opening batter for the first time. The same had happened in a home ODI against West Indies earlier this year but the move wasn’t a permanent one according to Sharma.

Rishabh Pant opening T20 record

Playing his 49th T20I, Pant has opened the batting for the first time in T20Is. The highest he had batted before this match was at No. 3 (six times).

If these two can click together, would be the fiercest opening pair at the #T20WorldCup! @RishabhPant17 @ImRo45 🤝#ENGvIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 9, 2022

As far as T20s are concerned, Pant has opened the batting for Delhi Capitals (Indian Premier League 2016) and Delhi (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018) in the past. In 17 T20 innings as an opening batter, Pant has scored 599 runs at an average and strike rate of 37.43 and 166.38 respectively.