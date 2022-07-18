Rishabh Pant sister: Who is Sakshi Pant? Rishabh Pant family details

Rishabh Pant sister: The SportsRush brings you the family details of Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

The rise of Rishabh Pant has been immense in the last few years. Rishabh Pant’s fortunes changed during the 2020-21 Australia India test series when he impressed everyone with his prolific performances. Since then, he has been a regular part of the Indian team in all three formats of the game.

In the recent English tour as well, Pant scored a brilliant century in the Birmingham test. The red ball performances of Rishabh have been great, but he has not been able to repeat those performances in the white-ball formats of the game. However, the southpaw proved his class in the 3rd ODI against England.

In the series decider at Old Trafford in Manchester, the Indian team was struggling to chase 260 runs, but Rishabh made his first ODI hundred to lead the chase. He was also awarded the player of the match award.

Rishabh Pant sister

Sakshi Pant is the sister of Rishabh Pant, and she has been seen with Rishabh quite a few times on social media. Sakshi Pant has been a regular watcher of Rishabh’s games in the stadium. She is two years older than Rishabh and she is quite popular on social media platforms as well.

Sakshi has over 100k followers on Instagram, and she is quite popular in posting content on the same. She studied at the Doon College in Dehradun, and he is currently studying in the United Kingdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Pant (@sakshi.pant)

Rajendra Pant is Rishabh’s father, and he passed away in 2017 when Rishabh Pant was playing for Delhi in the Indian Premier League. Rishabh has multiple times said that his father has played a very big part in shaping his cricket career.

Saroj Pant is Rishabh’s mother, and she used to bring him to Delhi on weekends from Uttarakhand for his cricket practice. Rishabh is currently in a relationship with Isha Negi, he announced their relationship via an Instagram post in January 2022. Isha is an entrepreneur by profession.