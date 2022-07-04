Rishabh Pant wife: Is Rishabh Pant married? Rishabh Pant’s family details

Rishabh Pant wife: The SportsRush brings you the family details of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Since the 2020-21 Australia India test series, Rishabh Pant has been a vital part of the Indian test setup. Whether overseas or in Indian conditions, Rishabh Pant has emerged as a side’s match-winner.

In the ongoing test against England in Birmingham, the talismanic wicket-keeper again proved his class with the bat. Team India were struggling at 98-5 in the first innings when Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Pant scored 146 runs in just 111 balls. He scored a half-century in the 2nd innings as well.

Rishabh Pant wife

Rishabh Pant is not married yet, but he is dating Isha Negi. Pant announced his relationship with Isha in January 2020 via an Instagram post. Isha Negi is an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer by profession. She has completed her BA in English Hons. from Amity University, and it is said that Rishabh has been dating Isha for more than five years since her BA days.

Negi is also an Instagram fashion influencer, and she has 197k followers on the platform. Both Rishabh and Isha have been clicked together quite a few times on social media platforms.

Rajendra Pant is the father of Rishabh Pant. Pant often said that his father played a big part in nurturing his cricket career and used to make him practice against shorter deliveries. Rajendra Pant passed away in 2017 when Rishabh was playing with Delhi in the Indian Premier League.

Saroj Pant is Rishabh’s mother, and she used to take Rishabh to Delhi on weekends from Uttarakhand. It is said that Rishabh used to live in Gurudwara with his mother as they did not have a place to live in Delhi. Rishabh has one sibling in Sakshi Pant, his elder sister. She has over 100k followers on Instagram.