Rohit Sharma 100 today: Rohit Sharma hits mammoth six to score 1st overseas Test century; Virat Kohli celebrates

Rohit Sharma 100: The Indian opening batsman has continued to make the most of his top form in the ongoing Test series.

During the third day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has finally managed to cross the three-figure mark in this series.

More than scoring a century in the series, Sharma has also been successful in scoring his maiden overseas Test century. In what is his eighth Test century, it is his second against England and fifth as an opening batsman. It is worth mentioning that Sharma’s previous Test century had also come against England in Chennai in a match-winning effort.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 64th over when Sharma stepped out against England vice-captain Moeen Ali to dispatch him into the stands for a mammoth six. Considering the manner in which Sharma had started to dominate Ali in the last 30 minutes or so, it wasn’t surprising that he chose to hit a six to achieve the milestone.

Sharma, who resumed from his overnight score of 20 in the morning session, was his usual composed self playing the ball on its merit. Having run a couple of runs off Craig Overton in the 47th over, Sharma completed his half-century to build towards another Indian comeback story.

Known for playing his shots in white-ball cricket, Sharma never looked uncomfortable while curbing his natural instincts. The 34-year old player deserves applauds for realizing that his team required more out of him than just a few eye-catching shots in this particular match situation.

Rohit Sharma 100 today vs England

First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥

He gets there with a monster six over long on! Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/4HDSE276Ow — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 4, 2021

Twitter reactions on Rohit Sharma:

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.

When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .

Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Oh yeahhhhhhh SHAM ❤️ love that brotherman.

What a time to do it 🥳 #Hitman#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WY3y7Zpmo5 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2021

What a way to bring up your first overseas century! Take a bow, Rohit Sharma. What a brilliant hundred.#ENGvIND — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) September 4, 2021

Visiting players to score centuries in all three formats while opening in England: Rohit Sharma. End of list 🤷‍♀️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/x7CzDjTNhx — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 4, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.