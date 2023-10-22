Rohit Sharma Abuses Glenn Phillips 10 Years After Wanting To Be A ‘Calm Captain’

India captain Rohit Sharma is often seen losing his cool while leading the team in a jittery situation. Speaking of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Sharma hasn’t thought much about filtering words coming out of his mouth. Ironically, it was the very same Sharma who had desired to be a “calm captain” in an interview with CNBC-TV18 a decade ago.

The latest instance of Sharma expressing annoyance on a cricket field came during the ongoing India-New Zealand league match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Sharma, who was irked by a potential clash with New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips (23), wasn’t pleased with him for a handful of seconds.

It is to be noted that the same happened just over a couple of weeks after Sharma was severely critical of India pacer Mohammed Siraj (1/45) not executing plans in the slog overs against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the right-arm bowler conceding a boundary down the ground, Sharma had indicated infuriation both with his gestures and words.

Rohit Sharma Abuses Glenn Phillips At The HPCA Stadium

It all happened on the last delivery of the 43rd over when Phillips hit a ball past Jasprit Bumrah (1/45) to sneak a quick single. Coming in vicinity of the stumps from the cover region, Sharma was about to collide with the batter whose focus lied in completing the run rather than trying to not bump into the skipper of the home team.

Having barely avoided a clash which could’ve potentially injured him, Sharma pointed out the right-handed batter’s ignorance while running between the wickets.

With former captain Virat Kohli also rushing to the sight from long-on, even he joined his successor in signalling towards Phillips. Readers must note that Sharma smiling immediately after calling Phillips “Bh*sd* ke” didn’t invite any response from him.

Just over an over later, Sharma grabbed a fantastic running catch to send Phillips back to the pavilion. Wanting to slog spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/73), all the right-handed batter did was top-edge the ball on the off-side.

Running towards his left from cover, a proactive Sharma avoided another potential clash with Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul to complete a catch safely in the presence of two more interested fielders.

Rohit Sharma Had Wanted To Be A ‘Calm Captain’ In 2013

While Sharma’s outrage as a captain, especially while fielding, is there to be seen for everyone, it wasn’t the case 10 years ago. Still to lead the national team, a 25-year old Sharma was handed Mumbai Indians‘ captaincy amid the sixth season of the Indian Premier League.

Having provided Indians a much-needed stability in addition to lifting the IPL silverware five times over the years, Sharma achieving instant success with the team had earned him comparisons with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of being “Captain Cool”.

“It [calmness] does relate to my mannerism. I like to be calm on the field in order to make right decisions. When you’re leading a side, you don’t want to hassle too much and make mistakes because it’s a short format. Anything can happen,” Sharma had told CNBC-TV18.

Sharma, who joined MI with an unfulfilled desire of leading Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011, had hoped to replace legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh as Mumbai’s captain in IPL 2013.

However, his wait was extended by six more matches as the franchise not only bought legendary Ricky Ponting in the auction but also named him as their fifth captain in an unsurprising move. That said, when a captaincy opportunity came his way in the middle of IPL 2013, he had accepted it immediately with both hands.