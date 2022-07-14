Rohit Sharma ducks in international cricket: Rohit Sharma 0 out in ODI cricket full list

Rohit Sharma ducks in international cricket: The Indian captain failed to open his account in the second ODI.

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of England at Lord’s, India captain Rohit Sharma registered a rare duck in international cricket becoming the first Indian batter to be dismissed in a 247-run chase today.

Opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan (9), Sharma started his innings by playing a maiden over off England pacer Reece Topley. India got off the mark when Sharma collected four leg byes in Topley’s second over.

It was in the same over that Topley managed to beat Sharma’s attempt of driving him down the ground. Beaten on the inside edge, Sharma witnessed the ball hitting his front pad.

Given out on the spot by umpire Richard Kettleborough, Sharma opted to challenge the decision after having a discussion with Dhawan. In what was a futile move, Sharma ended up losing a review for the team as the ball would’ve crashed right in the middle of his stumps. As a result, the 35-year old player returned to the pavilion after scoring 0 (10).

Rohit Sharma ducks in international cricket

In what is Sharma’s 14th duck in ODIs, it is his 25th in international cricket. Readers must note that Sharma is way below in the list of most ducks in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma 0 out in ODI cricket full list