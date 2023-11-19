Rohit Sharma Overshadows Kane Williamson By Scoring Most World Cup Runs In Single Edition

India captain Rohit Sharma has overshadowed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson by scoring most World Cup runs in a single edition as a captain. Fourth-highest run-scorer during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Williamson, who had scored 70 runs less than top-scorer Sharma, had scored the most runs for a skipper four years ago.

In spite of excelling in the four matches that he played this season, Williamson is nowhere near the highest run-scorers this year. Sharma, on the other hand, is currently the second-highest run-scorer to have successfully registered thumping consecutive editions of the World Cup.

Sharma, who lived by gun and died by it even in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, scored 47 (31) with the help of four fours and three sixes. It all happened on the second delivery of the 10th over when he hit Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a boundary through the covers to overdo Williamson’s tally of 578 runs as a captain.

Batter Year Matches Runs Average SR 100 50 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2023 11 597 54.27 125.94 1 3 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2019 10 578 82.57 74.96 2 2 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 2007 11 548 60.88 85.39 1 4 Ricky Ponting (AUS) 2007 11 539 67.37 95.39 1 4 Aaron Finch (AUS) 2019 10 507 50.7 102.01 2 3

Having batted at a strike rate of 151.61, the 36-year old player’s knock also allowed India to become the fastest team to reach the 50-run mark in a World Cup final. While India achieved the milestone in 6.3 overs, they bettered Australia’s record of scoring 50 runs in seven overs against them in Johannesburg a couple of decades ago.