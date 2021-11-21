Rohit Sharma T20 fifties: List of Rohit Sharma total sixes in international cricket

Rohit Sharma total sixes: The Indian captain provided his team with a blistering start in a dead-rubber at the Eden Gardens today.

During the third T20I of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kolkata, India captain Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role in a blistering 69-run opening partnership to lay a solid foundation for the team.

Opening the batting with Ishan Kishan (29), Sharma hit a couple of boundaries off Trent Boult in the first over itself to get going. In Boult’s second over, Sharma hit his first six of the match by pulling the left-arm bowler convincingly.

Sharma, who had contributed with the bat in the last two matches as well, didn’t surprise the viewers with his fine touch at Eden Gardens tonight. In the fourth over being bowled by Lockie Ferguson, Sharma hit his second six to make optimum use of the powerplay.

Facing Ferguson again in the last over of the powerplay, Sharma smashed a couple of boundaries and a six as India accumulated 69 runs in the powerplay.

The right-hand batter did slow down after India lost three wickets in quick succession after the powerplay. It was on the fourth delivery of the 11th over that Sharma ran a couple of runs off New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner to complete his second half-century of the series.

Rohit Sharma total sixes in international cricket

Sharma, who was dismissed in the following over after Ish Sodhi grabbed a stunner off his own bowling, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 56 (31) with the help of five fours and three sixes.

In what was Sharma’s 26th T20I half-century, it was also his maiden at the Eden Gardens, sixth one at home, sixth against New Zealand, seventh as captain and 21st as an opening batter.

Sharma’s third six of the innings made him only the second batter after New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (161) to hit as many as 150 sixes in this format.

Fewest balls taken to 50 SIXES as captain in T20Is 533 – ROHIT SHARMA

650 – Eoin Morgan

Fewest balls taken to 50 SIXES as captain in T20Is 533 – ROHIT SHARMA

650 – Eoin Morgan

735 – Aaron Finch

Sharma, who had scored a total of five sixes in the second T20I in Ranchi, had become only the third batter after West Indies’ Chris Gayle (553) and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (476) to hit as many as 450 sixes in international cricket. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (398) is next on the list of hitting most sixes in international cricket across formats.